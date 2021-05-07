Foreigner coming to Simmons Bank Arena in August

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The ‘Juke Box Heroes’ of Rock are coming to Simmons Bank Arena.

Legendary rockers Foreigner will be bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour” to the North Little Rock venue August 8 at 7 p.m.

The band has 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top 30 hits.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s biggest anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is”.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

VIP packages available at the band’s website with tickets available HERE.