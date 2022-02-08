SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former American Idol contestant has been charged with felony driving under the influence after crashing into a workshop Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

According to the Pacolet Fire Department, a vehicle ran into a workshop behind a home at around 12:30 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2011 Ford pickup truck, driven by 17-year-old Caleb Andrew Kennedy of Roebuck, traveled onto the private drive and hit the building.

Troopers say the person inside the building was injured and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris.

Kennedy was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged Kennedy with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

Kennedy appeared on Season 19 of “American Idol” in early 2021, advancing into the Top 5. He dropped out of the competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

Kennedy apologized for the video on Twitter and Instagram, saying “it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.