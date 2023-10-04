HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith is expected be in Arkansas as he joins the 21st Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Hot Springs next year.

Visit Hot Springs CEO and parade founder Steve Arrison said Smith is known as one of the greatest football players, so he is expecting fans to come out for the star.

“Wow,” Arrison said. “We are beyond thrilled that Emmitt Smith will be our grand marshal. He is still fondly remembered by millions of fans as one of the greatest ever to play the game. I know 98-foot Bridge Street won’t be able to contain all the fans who want to see this legend in person on March 17. But we have Central Avenue and Malvern Avenue before and after the parade route where fans will find plenty of room to cheer this sports icon.”

Smith is the latest celebrity announced to join the parade. Earlier this year, it was announced that “Yellowstone” star Forrie J. Smith will fire the starter’s pistol and country singer Pat Green will play a free concert to kick off the parade.

Organizers said that the parade will include marching Irish Elvis Presley impersonators, Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and live performances.

For more information on the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, visit ShortestStPats.com.