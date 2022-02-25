ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced another act Friday afternoon with Cody Jinks, who will headline the Rogers venue on May 27, a press release announced.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 11 at noon. They can be purchased by going online to amptickets.com, in-person at the Walton Arts Center and AMP box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Patrons will receive tickets within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.

“Rogers, Arkansas, let’s make this a night to remember,” Jinks said. “Have a great time and let it be the start of many more shows in the future. It is always an honor to play a show, and I cannot wait to thank you for that opportunity and thank you for your hard-earned time and money that you sacrifice to see us play.”