FOX Entertainment All-Stars: Masked Singer security

(FOX)- FOX’s hit show The Masked Singer continues to dominate television every Wednesday, but the secret identities of the singers aren’t the only surprises about the hit show.

Here are five fun facts you may not even know about “The Masked Singers”.

First, the series actually originates from South Korea, where it was originally called Kind of The Masked Singer, and one of the biggest stars of that series was Ryan Reynolds.

Second, the series is actually pre-recorded, meaning secrecy is a top priority. If you’re lucky enough to attend a recording, you have to sign a contract promising to keep it all a secret.

Third, even the competitors don’t know who’s being unmasked. Each masked contestant doesn’t know the identities of the other contestants until they’re revealed on air. In fact, they’re not even allowed to interact with each other backstage.

Fourth, our beloved judges aren’t involved with any behind the scenes work on the show, and aren’t even allowed to communicate or interact with the masked contestants offstage. Their responses are totally candid and organic.

Finally, to keep those identities secret, drivers are sent around to random places in Los Angeles to pick up the contestants, who must then mask themselves in the car. For example, Joey Fatone was told he would be picked up at a 7-Eleven before being transported to the set.

