NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The world-renowned Jersey Boys will “Walk Like a Man” into North Little Rock to perform their biggest hits this summer.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will be hitting the stage at Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 8 p.m.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been performing since 1962 and have charted 71 hits during their career, with eight #1 hits.

Known for their top charters, “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” are all the rage again thanks to the success of the Tony-winning musical “Jersey Boys.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.