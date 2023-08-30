HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Looking for something free to do during Labor Day weekend? A firework show is happening in Hot Springs Sunday.

The fireworks will start at dark on the east side of Highway 7 across from the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at the first Highway 7 bridge.

They will be shot from barges in the middle of Lake Hamilton, synchronized with music on radio station 97.5 FM US97.

The event is free and open to the public.

This is one of three events sponsored each year by Visit Hot Springs. The other events are on Memorial Day and July 4.