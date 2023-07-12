LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas movie-lovers will be able to take a step back in time and enjoy 90s classics for free in the Ben E. Keith Main Street Pocket Park.

Beginning July 19 until October, The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and Arkansas Cinema Society are providing different 90s movies one the third Wednesday of every month at 711 Main Street.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom said the organization is excited to bring outdoor movies back to Arkansas.

“There’s something special about watching a film together with your friends and neighbors under the open sky,” Holmstrom said. “It’s wonderful to bring new entertainment options to our Main Street Pocket Park.”

Attendees of all ages are invited by the partnership to bring chairs and blankets but are reminded to be mindful of the film ratings.

“Having come of age in the ‘90s, those movies hold a special place in my heart,” ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said. “So many magical films from that era inspired me to become a filmmaker myself.”

All movies are set to begin around 8 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (R – 1994) – July 19

Singles (PG-13 – 1995) – August 16

Fargo (R – 1996) – September 20

Hocus Pocus (PG – 1993) – October 18

Stone’s Throw brewery will provide beer, according to the event’s planners. While personal coolers are not permitted, water and food will be available for purchase.