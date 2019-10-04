Friday Night Smackdown on Fox 16; Pro wrestling Saturday in Hot Springs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tonight at 7 on Fox 16 it’s the 20th anniversary of the WWE smackdown.

And in other wrestling news, there’s a big event in Hot Springs on Saturday.

Championship Wrestling of Arkansas is bringing a night of hall of fame wrestling legends and fast-paced action to the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Matt Riviera, Mekalov, Johnny and Boyd joined our Good Day show this morning with a preview.

The evening will feature an exclusive pre-show Meet & Greet with WWE Hall of Famers “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson and “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Jr., as well as WCW Superstar Buff Bagwell, WWE & IMPACT Wrestling Superstar “The Pope” Elijah Burke, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion Tim Storm, and former 2-time NWA World Tag Team champion “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera.

WWE Hall of Famer, Arn Anderson says he is looking forward to visiting the Spa City. “I’m gonna take some pictures with all the fans, shake some hands, tell some stories. Whatever you guys want to do, I’m all yours!”, said Anderson.

The card will feature 7 big matches, including the “Lloyd’s Rumble Battle Royal”, where 15 men will compete in an over-the-top rope battle royal. The winner of this match will be crowned the CWA’s first ever Arkansas Heavyweight champion.

Front row VIP tickets for “Lloyd’s Rumble” sold out on the first day of release. However, there are a limited number of VIP tickets still available. You can purchase your tickets for “Lloyd’s Rumble” by going to www.cwatix.com, or by calling the CWA Box Office at 479-518-5205.