LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those looking for something fun to do on Mother’s Day have a range of choices in central Arkansas.

Activities range from taking in a ball game to a movie or a show. More active events include a hike, kayak outing, or a tour of homes.

EVENTS TO KEEP IT INDOORS

The current forecast is calling for a high of 90 degrees on Sunday, so some might prefer keeping it inside and seated.

The Riverdale 10 VPI Cinema is having a 45th-anniversary screening of “Grease” at 4 p.m. Relive the popular 1978 nostalgia comedy. Tickets in advance at Riverdale10.com.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is hosting singer Heather Headley over Mother’s Day weekend at the Robinson Performance Hall. Performances at 7:30 p.m. May 13 and 3 p.m. May 14 with tickets on the orchestra website.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Amythyst Kiah are at The Hall in Little Rock for an 8 p.m. show. Mezzanine tickets are sold out, but tickets on the floor are still available.

Painting with a Twist in west Little Rock is holding a Colorful Tulips — Mother’s Day Paint Party from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a chance for experienced artists to spread their wings and beginner artist to try it out. Reservations required at the PaintingWithATwist website.

OUTDOOR ORIENTED EVENTS

Arkansas is beautiful in May and enjoying time in the Arkansas outdoors is never a bad idea.

Arkansas State Parks are hosting several events for a day in the outdoors. In Little Rock, a Turtles of Arkansas event is being held from 10 to 10:30 at Pinnacle Mountain State Park to give a chance to find out about turtles.

Tickets are still available for the Sunday afternoon Arkansas Travelers game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game starts at 1:35 p.m. and tickets are available online.

Consider the Greenwood Lake corgi hike and kayak. It’s a bring your own corgi and kayak at 2 p.m. in Greenwood. More information on the AllEvents.In website.

A COMBINATION OF INDOOR AND OUTDOOR FUN

Straddling the line are those events that give you a chance to move around, while also giving you a chance to sit and enjoy the finer things.

The Little Rock Zoo is hosting a fun brunch from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a diverse menu, animal ambassadors and a chance for the kids to make something special for Mom. Tickets on Eventbrite.

The Quapaw Quarter Association is holding its 58th Tour of Homes beginning 11 a.m., 3010 West 7th Street, Little Rock. A brunch buffet is part of the event with bloody marys and mimosas at the historic Woodruff School in Stifft’s Station followed by the tour. Tickets $60 include the tour and brunch and must be purchased in advance.

Mother’s Day is a popular day for families getting together, so reservations are highly recommended.