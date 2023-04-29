LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday morning’s rain ended just in time for the start of 501 Fest in downtown Little Rock.

The SOMA neighborhood became a temporary entertainment district for the event, which featured live music and a wide variety of food and crafts.

Mac Willis from the Young Fresh Clothing Company said the event was created to bring people together.

“The importance of an event such as 501 Fest is to bring everyone together like a family, like a big community so we hall can show each other love and support.”

501 Fest is a celebration of not only Little Rock, but its surrounding areas.

A portion of the proceeds for go to Creator’s Village, their mission is to provide resources and other support for artists in Arkansas.