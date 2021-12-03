FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a great turnout for Garth Brooks Friday morning as his tickets went on sale, selling 70,000 in just 90 minutes.

Brooks announced that he will perform at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville for the first time ever on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Officials said that this will be the country artist first appearance in the Natural State in over seven years and his only stadium appearance on the tour in 2022.

Even though tickets are rapidly selling, officials said that tickets are still available for purchase for $94.45.

To purchase tickets, visit Tickmaster.com/GarthBrooks.