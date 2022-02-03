NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Harlem Globetrotters game originally schooled for Friday, February 4, has been postponed and is now set for Monday, March 28.

Current tickets will still be valid for the new event date.

For those unable to attend on the rescheduled date there are still options. Ticket holders who cannot attend for March 28 have until Friday, February 18, to request a refund.

If fans do not choose the refund option by February 18, the ticket will remain valid for the rescheduled game.

To be eligible for a refund, the buyer must have purchased their ticket through official arena sales channels only.