NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gospel lovers will get a chance to enjoy gospel group The Williams Brothers at the Robinson Performance Hall next month.

The Mississippi-native group will bring their The Williams Brothers Farewell Tour: Nothing But The Hits tour to Little Rock Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m. Officials said that doors will open at 5 p.m.

The Grammy-nominated gospel group will perform their chart-topping songs including “Still Here,” “I’m Just a Nobody,” “Sweep Around,” “Cooling Water”.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $49 to $89. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.