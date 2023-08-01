LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Grammy-winning gospel recording artist Bill Gaither will be making a stop in Arkansas this weekend.

Gaither, along with the Gaither Vocal Band, is making the stop as part of his national “Brighter The Light” tour. It will appear at the Center for the Arts in Russellville on Aug. 5.

Also appearing in Russellville will be vocalists Ladye Love Smith and Gene McDonald. Gaither’s musical entourage includes composer Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey.

Gaither has a six-decade history in gospel music, with multiple Grammy and Dove award wins. He and his wife Gloria have mentored many gospel artists as well as produced hundreds of “Gaither Homecoming” recorded performances of classic gospel tunes and tributes.

At 86 years old, Gaither said he considers it a privilege to continue spreading God’s word.

“Our call is just simply to shine,” Gaither said. “The little song we learned in Sunday School was so, so true. ‘This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.’ I believe that message can change the world. The darker the night, the brighter the light.”

Tickets are on sale at the Center for the Arts, 2209 S Knoxville Ave. or online at Gaither.com.