ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet announced today that they are coming to the Walmart AMP.

The group announced a 12-date extension of their “Starcatcher World Tour” which includes a stop in Northwest Arkansas on May 1, 2024, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

The tour celebrates the band’s new album Starcatcher, which was released July 21. The band has sold over one million tickets worldwide, according to the Walmart AMP.