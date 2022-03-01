NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Grammy-winning rock ‘n’ roll titans Greta Van Fleet have announced a stop at the Simmons Bank Arena this fall as part of their Dreams In Gold 2022 tour.

The band, led by the trio of brothers Jake, Josh and Sam Kiszka are hitting the road to support their sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which was released in 2021 to critical acclaim.

Opening for the band in North Little Rock on November 2 will be R&B/Soul group Durand Jones & the Indications as well as Canadian rock duo Crown Lands.

Tickets will go on sale as part of the band’s Fan Presale on March 2 via PeacefulArmy.com, with tickets going on sale to the general public on March 4 at 12 p.m.

Check the Simmons Bank Arena website for more information including ticket limitations and requirements for fans.