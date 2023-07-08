LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dozens of amateur guitarists took to the stage Saturday for the first Guitar Wars competition.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership teamed up with the Central Arkansas Library Association to put on the competition at the Ron Robinson Theater in the River Market.

46 participants competed in two brackets that included Youth (up to 17 years old) and Adult (18 years or older).

In order to qualify, competitors were required to be from Arkansas, provide their own guitar and not already be a professional.

Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership said Guitar Wars gave some competitors their first opportunity to share their skills on stage.

“You can play music and you can do that with friends, and meet new friends as a result of music,” Holmstrom said. “That’s just a fun thing to see right here in downtown Little Rock.”

During the competition, competitors were judged on technical ability, musicality, overall difficulty and rhythmic ability.

Local guitar teacher Dave Dunavant is credited with coming up with the idea for the event and was also a judge.

Other judges included Jason Truby, formerly of Living Sacrifice and P.O.D., as well as William Moore and Steve Struthers.

Organizers said they may consider a similar amateur competition for drummers in the near future.