ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced multi-platinum artist Halsey is bringing her “Love and Power Tour” to the Rogers venue on May 25 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $35 to $129.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, online at amptickets.com, or in person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.