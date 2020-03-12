LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Broadway musical sensation Hamilton is coming to Little Rock.

The announcement was just made in a news conference at Robinson Performance Hall by Celebrity Attractions on the upcoming Little Rock 2020-2021 Broadway Season.

Celebrity Attractions is proud to announce an extraordinary lineup of five national Broadway tours coming in the Celebrity Attractions’ 2020-2021 Broadway Season to Robinson Performance Hall. Kicking off the season is the family classic, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. The smash hit phenomenon, BLUE MAN GROUP, is the perfect way to whisk those winter blues away. The romantic ANASTASIA takes the stage just in time for Valentine’s and HAIRSPRAY will have you dancing in the aisles in April. The grand finale of our 2020-2021 season will be HAMILTON, making its Arkansas debut in the summer of 2021.

“Little Rock continues to support Broadway in such an incredible way,” Kristin Dotson, Celebrity Attractions CEO, said. “Our sponsors, the staff at the Little Rock Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, our team at Celebrity Attractions, and most importantly our subscribers and patrons all come together to put Little Rock on the map as a city with a vibrant theatre community. We strive to provide first-class entertainment for our first-class city – and our upcoming 2020-2021 season, which includes the Arkansas premier of HAMILTON, does just that!”

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF – October 9-11, 2020

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset;’ “If I Were A Rich Man;’ “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony®-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

BLUE MAN GROUP – January 8-10, 2021

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP and now it’s your turn! BLUE MAN GROUP returns to Little Rock for a limited engagement on their new North American tour. It’s everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy—the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages

ANASTASIA – February 12-14, 2021

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Little Rock at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

HAIRSPRAY – April 16-18, 2021

“If life were everything it should be, it would be more like HAIRSPRAY. It’s irresistible!”–The New York Times

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” “It Takes Two,” and incorporating “Ladies Choice” from the musical film adaption. HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker).

HAMILTON – June 29-July 11, 2021 (Subscriber dates: July 2-4, 2021)

This “theatrical landmark has transformed theater and the way we think about history” – The New York Times

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

To secure seats to the Celebrity Attractions’ 2020-2021 Broadway Season at Robinson Performance Hall, become a Broadway Season Subscriber. Season Subscriber benefits include many advantages: the best seats at the lowest prices, the same great seats for every show, the ability to buy additional tickets to individual shows before the public (when permitted), the option to exchange show tickets to another performance before the public on sale, and the opportunity to purchase tickets to any special add-on productions before the general public. Current Season Subscribers will be mailed their renewal form in April.

New Broadway Season Subscriber seat selection will become available this summer. The official launch date will be determined once the season ticket renewal process of our current Season Subscribers is complete. Season tickets for new Season Subscribers will be available online, by phone, and in person. To be notified of the official new Season Subscriber launch date this summer, join our mailing list by registering your email at www.CelebrityAttractions.com.

“We are very grateful for our sponsors and the many season subscribers who continue to support us,” Kay Payton, Celebrity Attractions owner, said. “The arts are so important to the quality of life and the economy of Little Rock and we are proud to do our part.”

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions’ productions, Ticketmaster and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances Robinson Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Robinson Performance Hall and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. For more show information and audience disclaimers, visit CelebrityAttractions.com.

