Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream.

An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Little Rock?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Little Rock. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#27. Mexico Chiquito

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 11406 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72211-2806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 100 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Cotija’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 406 Louisiana St, Little Rock, AR 72201-3702

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Senor Tequila

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2000 S University Ave Ste. D, Little Rock, AR 72204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 11525 Cantrell Rd Ste 1000, Little Rock, AR 72212

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Casa Manana West

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 18321 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72223-4470

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Senor Tequila Hwy 10

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14524 Cantrell Rd Ste 150, Little Rock, AR 72223-4702

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Cantina Cinco De Mayo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 521 Center St, Little Rock, AR 72201-3503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Senor Tequila

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1101 S Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-3764

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Riviera Maya

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 801 Fair Park Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72204-1778

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Santo Coyote Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11610 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Little Rock, AR 72223

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Cantina Cinco De Mayo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3 Rahling Cir, Little Rock, AR 72223-9194

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Taqueria Karina Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 5309 W 65th St, Little Rock, AR 72209-3819

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. El Porton Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12111 W Markham St Ste 450, Little Rock, AR 72211-2753

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Casa Manana Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6820 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4135

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11721 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72211-3723

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. El Alamo Mexican Grill

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 8414 Geyer Springs Rd, Little Rock, AR 72209-4948

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3024 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202-2010

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Mockingbird Bar & Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1220 South Main Street, Little Rock, AR 72202-5032

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Heights Taco & Tamale Co.

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5805 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4425

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Baja Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5923 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4429

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Taqueria El Palenque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 9501 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227-6207

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Tacos 4 Life

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2630 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205-6916

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Cantina Laredo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 207 N University Ave Ste 130, Little Rock, AR 72205-3273

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Chuy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16001 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, AR 72223-6106

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Local Lime

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17815 Chenal Pkwy Ste F105 Chenal Promenade Shopping Center, Little Rock, AR 72223-5824

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. The Fold

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202-1803

– Read more on Tripadvisor

Are you a fan of any of the listed restaurants? If not, let us know your favorite spot in Little Rock on our Facebook page at FOX 16 News.