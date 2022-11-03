LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hillary Rodham and Chelsea Clinton will convene an event at the Clinton Library in early December.

The event is an international women’s rights summit titled “Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights.” The Dec. 1-2 event will include national and global leaders, activists and artists to explore women’s equality.

A complete listing of summit participants and special sessions may be found on the event website. The website also has an opportunity to RSVP.

The summit will be streamed live and online. Students, educators and school groups are encouraged to view the event.

The summit is part of the library’s ongoing “Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights” exhibit. The exhibition will continue until April 30, 2023.