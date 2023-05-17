HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Hot Springs is planning a number of free events for its first post-pandemic Memorial Day weekend.

Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said the plans include entertainment options for everyone.

“After three years of curtailed entertainment opportunities because of the global pandemic, Hot Springs is back with a bang this Memorial Day Weekend,” he said.

Events begin on Friday, May 26 and run through Memorial Day on May 29.

• May 26: The Arkansas Walk of Fame induction of country music star Buddy Jewell will occur at 5 p.m. in Hill Wheatley Plaza.

• May 26: A free public concert by Jewell starts at 7 p.m. in the Bridge Street Entertainment District adjacent to Hill Wheatley Plaza.

• May 26 & 27: The Hot Springs Book Festival will run the Garland County Library on Malvern Avenue.

• May 27: Five additional Arkansans will be inducted into the Arkansas Walk of Fame in a ceremony at 11 a.m. at The Vapors, 316 Park Avenue. Inductees are Civil Rights icon Daisy Gatson Bates; professional wrestler BoBo Brazil; World War I aviator Capt. Field E. Kindley; fighter Lafayette Lawson, and aviation pioneer James McDonnell.

• May 28: The annual free Memorial Day fireworks display will take place at dark over Lake Hamilton off Highway 7 South across from the DoubleTree by Hilton Hot Springs Hotel.

• May 29: The Hot Springs Concert Band Memorial Day Performance with patriotic music takes place at 3 p.m. in Whittington Park on Whittington Avenue.

• May 2 to July 31: The $100,000 Hot Springs Fishing Challengeis ongoing throughout the weekend and on, with 61 tagged prize fish available in Lakes Hamilton and Catherine. The challenge is open to anyone with a valid Arkansas fishing license.

Additional events taking place in the city will charge an admission fee.

• May 26: The Old Crow Medicine Show performs at the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at 7 p.m.

• May 26 and 27: The Liverpool Legends perform at The Vapors on Park Avenue.

• May 27: The Ouachita Highland Games run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cedar Glades Park with a $5 admission.

• May 27 to 29: Magic Springs Theme and Water Park opens Memorial Day weekend for its summer season.

Additional information about the city and events may be found at the Hot Springs National Park website.