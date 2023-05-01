HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Free food, drinks and concerts are going to be on tap throughout June in Hot Springs.

Every Thursday in June, the Bridge Street LIVE event in Hot Springs will have free public concerts, food, drinks and vendors at the Bridge St. LIVE! Entertainment District.

Officials also shared a schedule for each concert.

June 1 — Mighty Souls Brass Band (Memphis Funk/Soul)

June 8 — Manhattan (Pop/Dance)

June 15 — Cliff & Susan’s Pink Piano Show (Blues/Rock)

June 22 — Brian Martin’s Mess (Americana/Roots)

June 29 — Big Piph (Hip Hop), Sean Fresh opens

DJ Couries will spin music each night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The entertainment district will open at 5 p.m. on each Thursday and music will start at 7 p.m.

Event officials said there is no admission charge, lawn chairs are welcome and pets are allowed if on a leash.

“Sounds like a perfect Hot Springs block party to me,” Visit Hot Springs Special Events Manager Alexis Hampo said.

For more information on the event, visit HotSprings.org.