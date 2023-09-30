ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 400 people have won the Powerball jackpot since it was launched in 1992, but how many of those were Arkansans?

Well, actually, just one. The one winner was in January 2010 in the first drawing of the year.

Harold Bailey of Conway won $25 million from a ticket purchased at a Valero gas station on Arkansas Highway 365 north of Mayflower.

His winning numbers were: 23, 3, 7, 42, and 27. The Powerball number was 37 with PowerPlay Multiplier being 3X.

He won just three months after Powerball tickets first went on sale in the state.

However, Bailey won only $12 million dollars by opting for cash instead of an annuity, according to the Powerball website. Bailey declined to speak to the media after winning.

How good were Bailey’s odds of winning the jackpot? According to Lottery USA, the odds of having the winning 5 numbers and Powerball number are 1 in 292 million.

Saturday night’s jackpot is estimated to be over $925 million, the ninth-largest jackpot ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT.