ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP continues to fill out its summer slate of acts as it was announced Monday Incubus will be coming to the Rogers venue this August.

According to a press release, the rock band will be joined by special guests Sublime with Rome and the Aquadolls. They will take the stage on August 16 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $29.50 to $99.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center and AMP box offices, going online to amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.