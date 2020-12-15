J. Lo, Billy Porter to perform at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

FILE – Video Vanguard award recipient Jennifer Lopez performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018. Lopez will help bring in the New Year with a headlining performance in New York’s Time Square for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.” ABC and dick clark productions announced Tuesday that the pop star will perform live before the icon ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be closed to the public. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez will help bring in the New Year with a headlining performance in New York’s Time Square for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.”

ABC and dick clark productions announced Tuesday that the pop star will perform live before the iconic ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be closed to the public.

Other performers include Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter and Jimmie Allen. Lauper and Porter collaborated on the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” and they will join forces for a special performance during the TV special, which will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021″ will run until 2 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 1. Seacrest is returning to host the event for a 16th year, and he will be joined by Porter and Lucy Hale in New York. Ciara will host from Los Angeles.