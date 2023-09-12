NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Why not kick off the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend laughing at a dummy?

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing Walter, Peanut, Bubba J and the rest of the gang to Simmons Bank Arena for his Still Not Canceled tour for one show on Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Dunham’s last Comedy Central special, 2022’s “Me the People,” debuted to 2.8 million viewers and was cable television’s most-watched comedy special of the year.

He last brought his act to the Little Rock metro with a stop on his Seriously!? tour in January of 2022 at the arena.

This is the second big comedy show coming to the arena for the season, with Bert Kreischer bringing his Tops Off World Tour the month prior.

Tickets for the show are $60, plus service fees, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Ticketmaster.com or on JeffDunham.com.