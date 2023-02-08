MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis wrestling icon and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is recovering after he suffered a stroke in Florida on Monday.

An update on Lawler’s condition was posted on Twitter Wednesday along with photos of him at a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.

“After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.”

The pro wrestler started his career in the 1970s. Lawler joined the WWE in 1992, serving as a wrestler and commentator for more than 20 years. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Memphis Sports Hall Of Fame in October 2022.