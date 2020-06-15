Jessie Graff: From “Ninja” To “Titan”

NBC — Production of “American Ninja Warrior” never got started for this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a familiar face from that show will be competing tonight 
On Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s series, “The Titan Games.”

Jessie Graff made a name for herself on “Ninja Warrior” but couldn’t pass up the chance to be a titan.

“Initially when I got the invitation, I was like ‘Oh, no. This is…I am not going to be good at this.’  As soon as I heard that in my head, I was like, ‘That’s why you have to’,” Graff says.

It meant changing up the preparation that had made her a ninja success.

“I had to take an extra ten weeks to change my training for Titan, build strength in a whole new way,” she says.
 
Graff’s titan test came on the heels of tackling another challenge: Ten months of stunt work on the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984.”

