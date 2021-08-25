Jonas Brothers to require proof of vaccination or negative test at Walmart AMP concert

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Jonas Brothers show at the Walmart AMP on October 21 will require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken three days prior to the concert.
The Rogers venue has said it would honor artists’ requests for additional COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Dave Matthews Band and Counting Crows announced similar requirements at the venue last week.
Venues around the Little Rock area are also seeing more vaccine requirements put in place as COVID-19 cases surge in Arkansas.
For more information about COVID-19 protocols for Walmart AMP concerts, visit amptickets.com.