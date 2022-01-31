ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Monday, Jan. 31 Josh Groban will be performing at the Rogers music venue this summer on July 21.

Gates are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at noon with prices ranging from $35 to $169.50 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, online at amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walton Arts Center and AMP box offices.

Early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive tickets and add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.

Certain COVID-19 protocols will be in effect, including showing a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination.

“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the “Harmony Tour” says Groban. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”