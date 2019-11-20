Jussie Smollett files countersuit against City of Chicago

FILE – In this March 26, 2019 file photo, actor Jussie Smollett smiles and waves to supporters before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. A decision is expected on a motion in federal court Tuesday, Oct. 22 by Smollertt’s lawyer asking that the city of Chicago’s lawsuit against him requesting costs of investigation be dismissed.(AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

Actor Jussie Smollett is filing a countersuit in federal court against the City of Chicago.

The suit is part of a response to a lawsuit the city had filed against Smollett, seeking to recoup more than $130,000 spent on an investigation into an alleged hate crime against Smollett in January.

Police later said they believe Smollett made up the attack.

The suit also targets multiple police officers, as well as Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, two brothers who allegedly helped Smollett orchestrate the incident.

Lawyers for Smollett say the actor already paid the city $10,000 “as payment in full” after charges were dismissed against him.