Katt Williams brings World War III Tour to Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Katt Williams is bringing the laughs with his World War III Tour making a stop at the Simmons Bank Arena Bank.

Arena officials announced Monday that the Emmy Award-winning actor who won for his guest role in “Atlanta,” will take his talents to stage on Feb. 19.

Williams is also known for his popular standups including “The Pimp Chronicles,” and most recently, “Katt Williams: Great America” on Netflix.

His tour is the latest comedy show announced for the arena for next year. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his latest tour to town with a performance on Jan 30.



The World War III Tour will also arrive in the metro less than two weeks after comedian Bert Kreischer’s Feb. 6 show.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $63 to $254.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.