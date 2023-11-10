NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedian Katt Williams is set to return to the Little Rock metro with a new comedy tour next year.

The comedian will bring ‘The Dark Matter Tour’ to the Simmons Bank Arena Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $63 to $254.

The arena has also announced that comedians Bert Kreischer and Jeff Dunham will bring their shows to the metro this year.

Katt Williams has made previous stops at the arena with his “World War III Tour” in 2021 and his “2023 and Me Tour” in 2022.

For more information on tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.