Keith Urban to bring ‘The Speed of Now World Tour’ to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release on Wednesday, Walmart announced another act to perform at the AMP next year- Keith Urban.
Urban will be heading out on his “The Speed of Now World Tour” and making a stop in Rogers, Ark. at the AMP on Aug. 18. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
Prices will range from $29-$149.50 plus fees.
This will mark Urban’s first shows since the pandemic and he is excited to get back out on the road, the release said.
“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever,” Urban said.
Tickets can be purchased at the AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices, by clicking here, or calling 479-443-5600.
Early access add-ons and lawn chair rentals can be purchased for an additional $10. Add-ons will be delivered by mail only.
Tickets will be delivered 30 days in advance via the delivery method selected at checkout.