ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced Monday that Kenny Chesney will be making a return to the Rogers venue this summer as part of his “Here and Now” tour.

Tickets for the June 30 show go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $59 to $159 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, going online to amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

The show is part of the Cox Concert Series and will start at 7:30 p.m.

Early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals are available to add to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Customers will receive their tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.