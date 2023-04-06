LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Grammy-winning country rock bands The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad will be coming together for one night at the Robinson Performance Hall.

The concert bringing the two groups together will happen Friday June 2 at 7 p.m. and tickets are now on sale, starting at $29.

In addition to the rock and country icons, The Robinson Center will also be hosting performances by comedians Lewis Black, David Sedaris and Chris D’elia, as well as a concert by Los Tigres Delo Norte in 2023.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster or the Robinson Center.