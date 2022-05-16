NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multi-platinum rap sensation Kevin Gates is bringing his Big Lyfe Tour to the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena this Fall.

The Louisiana-based rapper’s appearance in North Little Rock comes on the heels of the release of his new album KHAZA which comes out June 17.

Throughout his career, Gates has racked up more than 18 billion streams worldwide, 7 billion views on YouTube and countless RIAA multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications.

Gates is the newest addition to an already busy fall lineup at the arena, which includes Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Greta Van Fleet.

Tickets for the Thursday October 13 concert go on-sale Friday May 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.