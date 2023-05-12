LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The sold-out Koe Wetzel concert planned for Saturday at Little Rock’s First Security Amphitheater has been postponed.

Officials said that Wetzel has been battling illness and wants to ensure he can provide fans with the show they expect.

The show has been rescheduled for Friday, July 21 at First Security Amphitheater and all current tickets will be honored for that date.

Ticket holders that cannot attend the rescheduled date will be notified by Ticketmaster how to obtain a refund.

Wetzel is still expected to make a stop later this summer at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.