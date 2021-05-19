Lady A brings summer tour to Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lady A will bring their “What A Song Can Do Tour” to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, August 7.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. and range from $40 to $125 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will join Lady A on their tour.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

“This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year…which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called ‘What A Song Can Do’ and it turned into a love-letter to our fans,” Charles Kelley said. “We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off Hillary’s. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like ‘Champagne Night’ and ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.”