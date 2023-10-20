NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country singer Lainey Wilson is set to make a tour stop in the Little Rock metro next fall.

The country star will bring her “Country’s Cool Again” tour to the Simmons Bank Arena Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at 7 p.m. Special guests Jackson Dean, Ian Munsick and Zach Top will also perform live at the show.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $39.95 to $129.95.

Country fans are in for a couple more shows next year with performances from Cody Johnson in February and Zach Bryan in May.

Lainey Wilson will also take her tour to the Walmart AMP in northwest Arkansas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.