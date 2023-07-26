ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — World-renowned singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is coming to the Walmart AMP on Aug. 8.

“Del Rey has become a true icon of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with her unique blend of hauntingly beautiful melodies and evocative lyrics. Her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was released in March,” a release from the Walmart AMP said.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Ticket prices will be available at here at the time of purchase.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.