LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend in the Natural State there is no shortage of fun events happening, including a festival that will be lit, a North Little Rock benefit and a tribute to rock icons.

Friday and Saturday Wildwood Park for the Arts will be hosting their Lanterns! Festival from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. The festival takes attendees to different destinations through the 105-acre park that include China, Germany, Mexico, Ireland, India, Canada and New York City.

This Saturday, Argenta Plaza and the Argenta Arts District are hosting Party at the Plaza, a benefit for Arkansas Hospice. The event runs from 2 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and includes food, art, music, family fun and a Paw-ty at the Plaza Dogtown Dog Costume Contest.

Also on Saturday night, The Hall will be hosting Forgotten Space – Celebrating the Grateful Dead, a tribute to the iconic jam band. With over 230 songs from the band in their repertoire, Forgotten Space aims to put on a show both musically and visually that appeals to anyone who loves the band, or psychedelic rock ‘n’ roll in general.

On Sunday, the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History is hosting an author meet & greet and book signing with Kevin Maurer, author of the new book Damn Lucky. Maurer will be joined via video chat by the main figure in his book, John H. “Lucky” Luckadoo, a Tennessee pilot who survived 25 missions on bomber crews in Europe during World War II.

