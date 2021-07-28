Legendary ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

Dusty Hill, best know as the longtime bassist for the band ZZ Top, has died at his home in Texas, according to the band.
In a post on the group’s Instagram account, fellow band members Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons shared the news of Hill’s passing, saying they and their fans would miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was scheduled to play in Little Rock at the First Security Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 3.
Event organizers have not said whether or not the concert will be canceled.