Legendary ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 24: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just £1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Dusty Hill, best know as the longtime bassist for the band ZZ Top, has died at his home in Texas, according to the band.

In a post on the group’s Instagram account, fellow band members Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons shared the news of Hill’s passing, saying they and their fans would miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was scheduled to play in Little Rock at the First Security Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 3.

Event organizers have not said whether or not the concert will be canceled.