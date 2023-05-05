NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A celebration of hip hop culture will be coming to the Simmons Bank Arena later this year.

The Legends of Hip Hop Tour will make a stop at the arena Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Artists performing will include Juvenile, 8 Ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ Quik and Tha Dogg Pound.

If you are looking to enjoy comedy around the same time, arena officials announced that the 85 South Show will be in town Oct. 8.

Tickets for the Legends of Hip Hop tour will go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $63 to $179.

For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.