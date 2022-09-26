Heavy, high-quality microphone stands are harder to transport, but provide more stability on stage.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock festival planned for October continues to expand its offerings.

LITFest announced Friday that it was adding women empowerment events to its existing entertainment, arts, business and culture offerings. The newly announced events will explore women’s work-life balance, entrepreneurship and wellness issues.

Events begin at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 with a panel discussion at The Nest hosted by the Leadership Foundation for Women on prioritizing health and wellbeing. At 7 p.m., the relationship podcast “Dear Future Wifey” will hold a recording session at Robinson Center featuring local married and singles.

At 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, actress Tea Mowry and business executive Angel Beasley will hold a fireside chat on women’s entrepreneurship and wellness at The Hall on West Ninth Street.

The events are free, but registration for the Oct. 7 panel discussion is encouraged.

Additional events already announced include a concert by Grammy-winner Ashanti and events throughout the city Oct. 6 through 9.



For additional information and events, check with LITFest online.