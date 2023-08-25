BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Hersha Parady, who played schoolteacher Alice Garvey on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died, her son confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and Today.com.

Parady was 78 years old.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, had previously organized a GoFundMe fundraising page to raise money for Parady’s medical costs, writing that his mother had been dealing with a brain tumor.

“Hersha, who has always been an active and outgoing woman, is battling a tough medical condition — a brain tumor known as meningioma,” Peverall wrote. “This illness has robbed her of her strength, her memory, and sadly, her vibrant personality. She has become largely bedridden, and it is very difficult to see my Mom, who was once full of life and energy, now struggling with basic daily activities.”

Hersha Parady, who played Alice Garvey on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died after a battle with a brain tumor, her son said. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

On Thursday, Peverall updated the GoFundMe page to announce his mother’s passing.

“My mother was a talented actor, but more importantly a beloved presence in many hearts — more than I had ever realized,” Peverall wrote, in part. “I have been consistently astonished by the number of people that have expressed to me her impact on their lives. I want to convey my thanks to all of you for your support, but also to those of you that have shared with me your personal relationships and experiences with my mom; you all have shown me a part of her life that I had only glimpsed over the years.”

Parady, appeared on “Little House on the Prairie” between 1976 and 1980, had also appeared on shows including the “CBS Afternoon Playhouse,” “Mannix” and “Kenan & Kel.”