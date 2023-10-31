LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One family in Little Rock is trying to make Halloween super fun and memorable for their kids by having skeletons in different costumes and scenes every day of October.

There are no lazy bones in Catherine Tidwell’s family.

“They’ve been doing things like chores, like cleaning window, raking,” Tidwell said. “They’ve been camping, playing games like soccer.”

Tidwell doesn’t mean her family, but rather her Halloween decorations.

“We got the skeleton pretty early and I was waiting until October 1st to decide what am I doing, where am I putting them, and my 3-year-old was just fascinated with them, he loved them, loved seeing what he was doing,” Tidwell said. “Well, I had moved them, and he came down and he was like, ‘What did he do? How did he move?’”

It’s like the elf on the shelf, but more macabre than merry. Her son Joey woke up surprised and ready to see what the skeletons were up to each day.

“We always run down and check them all out and everything,” Tidwell said.

It’s not just her son who loves the skeletons. They’ve been turning the heads of neighbors as well.

“We’ve had a few that have told me, because we’re a circle, that they’ve then switched which direction they drive up the circle to check what are we doing each day,” Tidwell said.

Images courtesy Catherine Tidwell

Images courtesy Catherine Tidwell

Tidwell said all the work and late nights were worth it to watch her son have some skele-fun reacting to the magic of Halloween.

“It’s exciting to see it, it’s neat to see his amazement each day,” Tidwell said. “We did one with Spiderman up on the roof and just, ‘How did it get up there? What’d you do? How’d you do that?”

They are planning on doing this again next year and already have a list of ideas.