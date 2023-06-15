LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is well represented on the current season of MasterChef, with Jennifer Maune of Little Rock advancing on Wednesday night’s episode.

Maune, a mother of six and is a home chef and blogger, explained how special it was for her to be on the show at a watch party for Wednesday night’s episode.

“Doing this in front of my six children, showing them that it is never too late to follow your dreams and to chase something that means so much,” Maune said. “It’s just so special.”

Season 13 of the show, titled “United Tastes of America,” pits groups of contestants from different regions of the country. Maune now represents the South along with four others.

She will face her next challenge on the next episode of MasterChef on June 21.

New episodes of MasterChef air every Wednesday night at 7 on FOX 16.

To learn more about her passion for recipes and life, head to JenniferMaune.com.